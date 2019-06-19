Menu
Sandwiches
Plates
- 1 Meat Plate$10.99
Includes one meat, 2 Sides, Sliced Bread, Condiments
- 2 Meat Plate$13.99
Includes your choice of 2 meats, 2 Sides, Sliced Bread, Condiments
- 3 Meat Plate$17.99
Includes 2 Sides, Sliced Bread, Condiments
- Loaded Baked Potato$10.99
Texas Sized Potato Topped with your choice of meat, BBQ sauce, Butter, Shredded cheese, and chives
- BBQuterie Board$84.99
Feed the whole table with your choice of 3 meats, 3 large sides, and a large dessert. includes all the fixin’s as well! Feeds 4-6 people
- BBQ Taco Plate$11.99Out of stock
2 tacos with your choice of meat wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla, topped with smoked salsa, Pickled onion, cilantro and cotija cheese. Includes 2 Sides
Sides
- Beans$1.95+
- Potato Salad$1.95+
- Scratch Macoroni and Cheese$3.95+
- Green Chili Cream Corn$3.95+
- Cole Slaw$1.95+Out of stock
- Fries$3.95Out of stock
Single Serving
- Fry Basket$7.99Out of stock
Sharable between 2-3 people
- Loaded Mashed Potatoes$3.95+Out of stock
- Green Beans$1.95+Out of stock
- Spanish Rice$1.95+Out of stock
Off The Pit
- Candied Pork Belly Burnt Ends (1/2 lb)$12.00
Candied Pork Belly Pieces with Bourbon Maple Glaze
- Brisket Jalepeno Popper (1/2 lb)$14.00
A Texas sized Jalepeno loaded with chopped brisket and cream cheese wrapped with thick cut bacon and glazed with our sweet rib rub
- Smoked Pepper Chicken Wings$8.00+
Chicken Wings slow smoked and finished with a hot sear and glazed with out spicy pepper sauce for the perfect smoky, spicy chicken wing
Meat By the Lb.
- Sliced Brisket$23.95
- Chopped Brisket$23.95
- Texas Style Smoked Sausage$12.00
Our homemade original Texas style sausage. Intended to be enjoyed by everyone, it will be peppery but not too spicy!
- Roasted Poblano and Cheese Sausage$11.95
Our premier sausage made in house with fresh roasted poblano peppers and fresh Oaxaca cheese, cold smoked over our Texas oak wood
- Jalepeno Sausage$11.95
Our classic smoked Jalapeño sausage uniquely stuffed into a summer sausage casing
- Pork Spareribs$13.00
- Chicken$11.95
Smoked Chicken Thigh
- Smoked Turkey Breast$15.95
- Whole Brisket Flat$115.95Out of stock
5lb. Sliced Brisket Flat (Lean)
- Rack of Ribs$30.00Out of stock
Whole Rack Pork Spareribs
Al La Carte
- Bag of Chips$0.79
- BBQ Taco$4.99Out of stock
BBQ Taco with your choice of meat wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla, topped with smoked salsa, Pickled onion, cilantro and cotija cheese.
- BBQ Sliders (2)$6.95Out of stock
- Sausage Wrap$3.99Out of stock
- Chips and Smoked Salsa$4.95Out of stock
- Dozen Tortillas$5.00Out of stock
- Loaf of Bread$5.00Out of stock
Condiments
Bowls
- Southwestern$10.00Out of stock
Spanish Rice and beans piled high with shredded brisket, queso, roasted corn, smoked salsa, fresh cilantro and cotija cheese
- Loaded Mac and Cheese$11.00Out of stock
Hearty portion of our mac and cheese topped with your choice of meat, house pickled onions and jalapenos, BBQ sauce and cotija cheese