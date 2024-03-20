Weekends BBQ and Catering Weekends BBQ and Catering
Sandwiches
Plates
- 1 Meat Plate
Includes one meat, 2 Sides, Sliced Bread, Condiments$10.99
- 2 Meat Plate
Includes your choice of 2 meats, 2 Sides, Sliced Bread, Condiments$14.50
- 3 Meat Plate
Includes 2 Sides, Sliced Bread, Condiments$17.99
- Loaded Baked Potato
Texas Sized Potato Topped with your choice of meat and includes butter, sour cream and cheese on the side for you to build to your liking$10.99
- BBQuterie Board
Feed the whole table with your choice of 3 meats, 3 large sides, and a large dessert. includes all the fixin’s as well! Feeds 4-6 people$84.99
Sides
Off The Pit
Meat By the Lb.
- #Sliced Brisket$23.95
- #Chopped Brisket$23.95
- #House Smoked Sausage
Our homemade original Texas style sausage. Intended to be enjoyed by everyone, it will be peppery but not too spicy!$12.00
- #Green Chili Cheese Sausage
Our premier sausage made in house with fresh roasted poblano peppers and fresh Oaxaca cheese, cold smoked over our Texas oak wood$11.95
- Jalepeno Sausage
Our classic smoked Jalapeño sausage uniquely stuffed into a summer sausage casing$11.95
- Pork Spareribs$13.00
- #Chicken
Smoked Chicken Thigh$11.95
- #Smoked Turkey Breast$15.95
- #Pulled Pork$14.95
- Whole Brisket Flat
5lb. Sliced Brisket Flat (Lean)$115.95
- Rack of Ribs
Whole Rack Pork Spareribs$30.00