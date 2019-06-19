Weekends BBQ Weekends BBQ on 5th (New)
Sandwiches
Plates
- 1 Meat Plate
Includes one meat, 2 Sides, Sliced Bread, Condiments$10.99
- 2 Meat Plate
Includes your choice of 2 meats, 2 Sides, Sliced Bread, Condiments$13.99
- 3 Meat Plate
Includes 2 Sides, Sliced Bread, Condiments$17.99
- Loaded Baked Potato
Texas Sized Potato Topped with your choice of meat, BBQ sauce, Butter, Shredded cheese, and chives$10.99
- BBQuterie Board
Feed the whole table with your choice of 3 meats, 3 large sides, and a large dessert. includes all the fixin’s as well! Feeds 4-6 people$84.99
- BBQ Taco Plate
2 tacos with your choice of meat wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla, topped with smoked salsa, Pickled onion, cilantro and cotija cheese. Includes 2 SidesOut of stock
Sides
Off The Pit
- Candied Pork Belly Burnt Ends (1/2 lb)
Candied Pork Belly Pieces with Bourbon Maple Glaze$12.00
- Brisket Jalepeno Popper (1/2 lb)
A Texas sized Jalepeno loaded with chopped brisket and cream cheese wrapped with thick cut bacon and glazed with our sweet rib rub$14.00
- Smoked Pepper Chicken Wings
Chicken Wings slow smoked and finished with a hot sear and glazed with out spicy pepper sauce for the perfect smoky, spicy chicken wing$8.00+
Meat By the Lb.
- Sliced Brisket$23.95
- Chopped Brisket$23.95
- Texas Style Smoked Sausage
Our homemade original Texas style sausage. Intended to be enjoyed by everyone, it will be peppery but not too spicy!$12.00
- Roasted Poblano and Cheese Sausage
Our premier sausage made in house with fresh roasted poblano peppers and fresh Oaxaca cheese, cold smoked over our Texas oak wood$11.95
- Jalepeno Sausage
Our classic smoked Jalapeño sausage uniquely stuffed into a summer sausage casing$11.95
- Pork Spareribs$13.00
- Chicken
Smoked Chicken Thigh$11.95
- Smoked Turkey Breast$15.95
- Whole Brisket Flat
5lb. Sliced Brisket Flat (Lean)Out of stock
- Rack of Ribs
Whole Rack Pork SpareribsOut of stock
Al La Carte
- Bag of Chips$0.79
- BBQ Taco
BBQ Taco with your choice of meat wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla, topped with smoked salsa, Pickled onion, cilantro and cotija cheese.Out of stock
- BBQ Sliders (2)Out of stock
- Sausage WrapOut of stock
- Chips and Smoked SalsaOut of stock
- Dozen TortillasOut of stock
- Loaf of BreadOut of stock
Chips and Smoked Salsa
Condiments
Bowls
- Southwestern
Spanish Rice and beans piled high with shredded brisket, queso, roasted corn, smoked salsa, fresh cilantro and cotija cheeseOut of stock
- Loaded Mac and Cheese
Hearty portion of our mac and cheese topped with your choice of meat, house pickled onions and jalapenos, BBQ sauce and cotija cheeseOut of stock