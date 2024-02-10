Weekends BBQ and Catering Weekends BBQ and Catering
Sandwiches
Plates
- 1 Meat Plate
Includes one meat, 2 Sides, Sliced Bread, Condiments$10.99
- 2 Meat Plate
Includes your choice of 2 meats, 2 Sides, Sliced Bread, Condiments$13.99
- 3 Meat Plate
Includes 2 Sides, Sliced Bread, Condiments$17.99
- Loaded Baked Potato
Texas Sized Potato Topped with your choice of meat, BBQ sauce, Butter, Shredded cheese, and chivesOut of stock
- BBQuterie Board
Feed the whole table with your choice of 3 meats, 3 large sides, and a large dessert. includes all the fixin’s as well! Feeds 4-6 people$84.99
- BBQ Taco Plate
2 tacos with your choice of meat wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla, topped with smoked salsa, Pickled onion, cilantro and cotija cheese. Includes 2 SidesOut of stock
Sides
Off The Pit
- Candied Pork Belly Burnt Ends
Candied Pork Belly Pieces with Bourbon Maple Glaze$17.00
- Brisket Jalepeno Popper (1/2 lb)
A Texas sized Jalepeno loaded with chopped brisket and cream cheese wrapped with thick cut bacon and glazed with our sweet rib rub$12.00
- Smoked Pepper Chicken Wings
Chicken Wings slow smoked and finished with a hot sear and glazed with out spicy pepper sauce for the perfect smoky, spicy chicken wingOut of stock
Meat By the Lb.
- Sliced BrisketOut of stock
- Chopped Brisket$23.95
- House Smoked Sausage
Our homemade original Texas style sausage. Intended to be enjoyed by everyone, it will be peppery but not too spicy!$12.00
- Green Chili Cheese Sausage
Our premier sausage made in house with fresh roasted poblano peppers and fresh Oaxaca cheese, cold smoked over our Texas oak wood$11.95
- Jalepeno Sausage
Our classic smoked Jalapeño sausage uniquely stuffed into a summer sausage casing$11.95
- Pork SpareribsOut of stock
- Chicken
Smoked Chicken ThighOut of stock
- Smoked Turkey Breast$15.95
- Whole Brisket Flat
5lb. Sliced Brisket Flat (Lean)Out of stock
- Rack of Ribs
Whole Rack Pork SpareribsOut of stock
- Pulled PorkOut of stock
Green Chili Cheese Sausage
Our premier sausage made in house with fresh roasted poblano peppers and fresh Oaxaca cheese, cold smoked over our Texas oak wood
Al La Carte
- Bag of Chips$0.79
- BBQ Taco
BBQ Taco with your choice of meat wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla, topped with smoked salsa, Pickled onion, cilantro and cotija cheese.Out of stock
- BBQ Sliders (2)Out of stock
- Sausage WrapOut of stock
- Chips and Smoked SalsaOut of stock
- Dozen TortillasOut of stock
- Loaf of BreadOut of stock
Bowls
- Southwestern
Spanish Rice and beans piled high with shredded brisket, queso, roasted corn, smoked salsa, fresh cilantro and cotija cheeseOut of stock
- Loaded Mac and Cheese
Hearty portion of our mac and cheese topped with your choice of meat, house pickled onions and jalapenos, BBQ sauce and cotija cheeseOut of stock