A hidden gem!! Great barbeque. They make a mean chopped beef sandwich and if you like a jalapeno sausage they have one of the best I've ever had. I like their two meat plate with sliced brisket and Jalapeno sausage with a little green chile mac & cheese on the side with a spoon full of the best beans. They have a great catering service also. We used them for a evening meeting and every one complemented the food.