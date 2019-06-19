A true Texas barbeque restaurant through and through, family owned and operated. Opened initially in 2007 as a way to share good food, we are excited that our take out location is now moving to a full restaurant.
Catering•
Takeout•
Dine In (Coming Soon)
Our Recommendations
Pork Belly Burnt Ends
An absolute must have when visiting Weekends!
Smoked Chicken
Not your average chicken, but our specialty smoked chicken that your taste buds will love you for.
Beef Brisket
You haven't really had brisket until you've had our brisket - sauce optional, but certainly not required.
Reviews
Weekends BBQ catered our wedding reception dinner this past weekend and they did an amazing job. They showed up an hour early and brought more than enough food for 55 people. The sliced brisket, chicken, and sausage were all very good. The ribs were some of the best I’ve ever had. Don’t look any further for a great catered meal for your next event, Weekends has got you covered!
I don't usually like BBQ, but this isn't usual BBQ. I absolutely love this family recipe for brisket (I don't even tend to eat that much beef) but I ask for it every time we are in the panhandle. It is simply unbeatable.
I've been to a lot of bbq places a truck driver. This place is legit! We ordered brisket, jalapeno sausage, and chicken. This is the BEST jalapeno sausage I've had to date! Not greasy like most. Everything was awesome!