Our website is currently under construction in preparation for our move to our new location! We are very excited for the exciting new changes we have coming and can't wait to share them with you all.
Please find our current menu listed below still available at 1007 Mesa Drive.
We are open the following hours:
Thursday-Saturday 11:00-7:30
Sunday 11:00-2:30
Thank you for your business, and we hope to have you dining in with us soon!
-Monte Neil
Meat By the Pound:
Brisket (Chopped or Sliced) .....$21.95
Jalapeño Sausage ......................$8.95
Chicken......................................$11.95
Ribs (Pound)..............................$12.00
Pulled Pork................................$12.95
Candied Pork Belly....................$14.95
Rack of Ribs..............................$30.00
Whole Brisket Flat (5lb) ...........$105.00
1 Meat Plate..............................$12.00
2 Meat Plate..............................$14.50
3 Meat Plate..............................$17.00
*Includes your choice of 2 sides
BBQ Sandwich .........................$8.50
-With Chips and Drink .............$9.50
Sandwich Plate ..........................$11.50
Sides: Beans, Potato Salad, Cole Slaw, Mac and Cheese
Peach and cherry cobblers baked fresh daily!
Get your holiday orders in today!
Let us do your holiday cooking for you! Keep it classic with one of our juicy smoked turkeys or a bourbon maple glazed ham. Impress your loved ones with a smoked prime rib!